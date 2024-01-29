Brazil Has at Least 77 Anti-Trans Laws in Force in 18 States

São Paulo

Brazil has a growing number of norms seeking to restrict the rights of transgender people. According to a survey by Folha, there are at least 77 municipal and state anti-trans laws in force in 18 federal units—more than a third of them came into effect last year.

Proponents of these laws deny that they are anti-trans, stating that they help protect the rights of children and women and safeguard religious freedom. On the other hand, experts argue that these norms promote the institutionalization of transphobia and may encourage violence against one of the most marginalized segments of the population.

Much of this legislation prohibits the use of so-called neutral language or prevents discussions about gender issues in schools, contrary to decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). At least 11 anti-trans laws have been deemed unconstitutional by the judiciary.

There are also restrictions on bathroom sharing and the participation of trans athletes in sports competitions. Other norms prohibit transgender children and adolescents from accessing certain health services and participating in LGBTQIA+ Pride Parades. There are also rules seeking to censor advertising materials with content related to gender diversity.

Read the article in the original language