Courts in Brazil Will Have to Allocate Half of the Positions to Women and Create a Panel for Racial Quotas

Two resolutions approved by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) in December establish rules aimed at increasing the presence of women in the Judiciary and ensuring the application of racial quotas.

The initiatives add to other diversity incentive measures approved by the organization throughout 2023, which also come into effect this year.

Brasília (DF), 03/11/2023, National Council of Justice. Foto: Rafa Neddermeyer/Agência Brasil

In September, the CNJ instituted gender alternation in merit-based promotions of career judges in state, federal, and labor courts. The action will be adopted from this month.

In December, the council approved another change for gender parity to be adopted in the administrative activities of the courts.

The new resolution amends the policy to encourage the institutional participation of women in the Judiciary to determine that the courts have, at least, 50% of women—including transgender and gender-fluid women—in these roles.

