Dissatisfaction with The Military's Performance on Yanomami Land Persists under Lula

Despite the recognition of the Armed Forces' actions in clearing illegal mining in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, dissatisfaction with the military's performance at the site, which existed during Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) government, continues in the first year of Lula's (PT) administration.

BOA VISTA, RR. 12/01/2024. Indigenous people observe the movement of aircraft on the landing strip of the Surucucu Base Camp in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress )

Documents obtained by Folha and accounts from people working in the region point to omission and lack of effort, along with suspicion of sabotage.

Those who have been working in the region for years claim, under anonymity, that the lack of effort by the Armed Forces during Bolsonaro's government was crucial for the growth of mining in the territory. These individuals acknowledge an improvement in communication under Lula but say that challenges persist.

Three reasons are cited: the denial of support due to lack of funds, the sudden need for aircraft maintenance, and the issue of the so-called engine cutoff (when, after landing, the helicopter's engine is turned off to save fuel and then restarted).

Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, stated that she relies on the military for the success of Operation Yanomami, which also includes the cultural and food recovery of the indigenous people. "We depended a lot on Defense for this logistical support, but it was still not enough."

She mentions that the government has now allocated an additional R$ 1.2 billion ($242 million) for the activity. "We will implement an extra contract for aircraft to increase this logistical capacity."

