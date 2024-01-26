Federal Police Investigates Alleged 'Parallel Intelligence' Attempt to Link Justices to Criminal Organization

Brasília

The Federal Police is investigating whether the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) during Jair Bolsonaro's government (PL) used the FirstMile spy software to produce reports on Supreme Federal Court (STF) justices and political opponents of the former president.

BRASILIA, DF, 25-01-2024 The Federal Police carries out a search and seizure in the office of Deputy Alexandre Ramagem as part of an operation investigating an alleged scheme that monitored the GPS locations of authorities through ABIN (Brazilian Intelligence Agency). (FOTO Gabriela Biló /Folhapress) - Folhapress

In one case, according to the Federal Police, the so-called "Parallel Abin" created during Alexandre Ramagem's tenure tried to link STF justices Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes to the criminal organization PCC.

Ramagem is one of the targets of Operation Vigilância Aproximada, launched by the Federal Police on Thursday (25) with Moraes' authorization. The operation investigates a "criminal organization that infiltrated Abin with the aim of illegally monitoring public authorities and other individuals, using geolocation tools for mobile devices without proper judicial authorization."

The Federal Police claims that information about the attempt to link the ministers to the PCC was found in documents seized at Abin.

The Federal Police also asserts that Abin used the software to monitor the then President of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and former deputy Joice Hasselmann.

