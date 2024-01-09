Lula Says 'Forgiveness Would Sound like Impunity' and that The 8/1 Event Marks The Victory of Democracy

Brasília

President Lula (PT) said on Monday (8) that "forgiveness would sound like impunity" and that the event marking one year of coup attempts on the headquarters of the three branches of government in Brasília signifies the victory of democracy over authoritarianism.

BRASILIA, DF, 08-01-2024 Event in Defense of Democracy with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (FOTO Gabriela Biló /Folhapress) - Folhapress

"All those who financed, planned, and executed the attempted coup must be exemplary punished. There is no forgiveness for those who threaten democracy, their country, and their own people. Forgiveness would sound like impunity. And impunity, like a safe conduct for new terrorist acts," the president also stated.

The statements were made during an event that brought together hundreds of guests, including authorities and representatives of civil society, at the National Congress.

In his speech, Lula directly and indirectly mentioned former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whom he referred to as a coup plotter.

At another moment, the president provoked: he suggested, without mentioning names, that those who doubt electronic voting machines should ask their party to resign its elected representatives.

