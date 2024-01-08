Lula: 'Whoever Wants Power Should Compete in Elections'

Brasília

The President, Lula (PT), told Folha that he rejected declaring a Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO) during the attacks on the buildings of the three branches of government on January 8, 2023, to avoid outsourcing the crisis command to the military, as he believed it should be resolved through politics.

(FILES) Brazil's President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during the signing of a loan contract between the Brazilian National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the New Development Bank (NDB) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Daniel RAMALHO / AFP) - AFP

"In the conversations I had with Minister Flávio Dino [of Justice], and there were many conversations, among various things he told me, he suggested that one of the possibilities was to implement GLO. And I told Minister Flávio Dino that there would be no GLO. I wouldn't declare GLO because whoever wants power should compete in elections and win, as I won the elections," the president said in a video statement to Folha.

According to allies, some in the government advocated for the GLO decree to try to put an end to the scenes of vandalism in Brasília. Authorities' assessment on that day was that the security forces of the Federal District were not acting to contain the protesters.

There was also a sense of distrust towards the military due to their association with the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

