New Firearm Ownership Registrations Drop by 74% in Lula's Government; Total is the Lowest in 10 Years

São Paulo

After four years of Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) pro-gun policies, the number of new firearm ownership registrations in Brazil fell by 74% in 2023. A total of 23,500 requests were made by November 2023. At the same time, a year ago, there were 91,700.

On average, 71 new registrations are made each day during President Lula's (PT) administration. In the previous government, the average was 275 new registrations per day, according to an analysis based on data from Sinarm (National Firearms System) of the Federal Police, responsible for controlling firearms in the hands of the population.

According to the Federal Police, each registration allows for one or two firearms per year for civilians, for personal defense with proof of effective necessity. For legal entities, the limit depends on the operation of the company.

The quantity of ownership registrations in 2023 is also the lowest in the last ten years. The peak occurred in the third year of Bolsonaro's government in 2021 when, by November, 113,000 requests were made by citizens and companies.

Read the article in the original language