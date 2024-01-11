Retired Supreme Court Justice will be Lula's Minister of Justice

Brasília

Ricardo Lewandowski, 75, retired minister of the Supreme Federal Court, will assume the Ministry of Justice in Lula's government. Details of the announcement were discussed in a meeting on Wednesday (10). Lewandowski will replace Flávio Dino, who leaves the position to take a seat in the Supreme Court.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a press conference after the announcement of Ricardo Lewandowski as the new Brazil's Minister of Justice at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - REUTERS

The retired magistrate was received by Lula at the Alvorada Palace on Monday. Lewandowski traveled to Brasília to participate in the ceremony in Congress marking the first anniversary of the coup attempts on January 8.

On Wednesday night, there was a new meeting between Lewandowski and Lula, with Dino present, where they discussed the formation of the future Justice team and relevant topics for the ministry.

