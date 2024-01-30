The Government of Brazil Adopts the Method of Using Official Channels to Mock Political Rivals

Brasília

The Lula government (PT) has adopted the method of using official Executive channels to mock adverse moments of political rivals.

The stance of the Presidency's Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of taking advantage of setbacks to mock adversaries has caused discomfort around the president and provided grounds for criticism for the lack of impartiality in the institutional actions of the Planalto Palace on social media.

After the Federal Police's action against Bolsonaro's son, the Executive publishes an image alluding to police operations to talk about dengue prevention. - Reprodução/@governodobrasil no Instagram

This Monday (29), right after the Federal Police conducted an operation against the councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), the Government of Brazil page posted a text about dengue prevention with an image of three knocks on the door with the expression "knock, knock, knock," commonly used to refer to police raids on the homes of suspects.

The publication instructs people to take measures to prevent the spread of the dengue mosquito, but it was interpreted as an indirect reference to the family of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is under investigation by the Federal Police for alleged political use of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

Federal Deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) commented on the post with a laugh, and government supporters followed suit. Additionally, last week, right after Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) stated that Bolsonaro is an "idle" person, the government made a post claiming that being idle is "going out of style" in Brazil, referring to an IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) data on the decrease in the unemployment rate of the Brazilian population.

