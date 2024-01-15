Top Tier of Lula's Ministerial Teams Has 2 Men for every Woman

São Paulo

Despite making progress in gender diversity compared to Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) government, Lula's (PT) administration maintains male predominance not only in the ministerial cabinet but also in the top-tier positions of the ministries.

BRASÍLIA, DF, 07-09-2023, Lula poses with the female ministers of his government (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

For every woman in one of these positions, there are two men. The discourse on gender diversity in the ministries was reinforced this Thursday (11) with the announcement of Ricardo Lewandowski as the future Minister of Justice and Public Security. Lula said that the first lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, would demand the appointment of women in the ministry. The former Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister responded that he would do that "for sure."

To get a snapshot of the federal government's top tier, Folha analyzed the profiles of the 299 names in the December Transparency Portal data for holders of high-ranking commissioned positions.

The group analyzed consists of 69% men and 31% women. In total, 57% graduated from educational institutions in the states of Minas Gerais (7%), São Paulo (25%), Rio de Janeiro (13%), or the Federal District (11%).

Read the article in the original language