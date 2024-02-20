Brazilian City Hall Criticized for Hosting Concert to Mark 1st Year of Tragedy that Killed 64

São Paulo

To mark the first anniversary of the tragedy that left 64 dead in the city of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, Felipe Augusto's administration scheduled two country music concerts for Monday morning (19). The celebration generated several criticisms on social media.

Management claims it's necessary to 'celebrate life, the reconstruction of São Sebastião'

For the "Reconstruction Show," as the event was named by the city hall, shows by the duo Henrique & Diego and singer Fernanda Costa were hired.

The event took place in the Baleia Verde neighborhood, where 518 housing units were to be delivered.

"It is a significant day for our city. However, we need to celebrate life, the reconstruction of São Sebastião, and the 518 families who on this day begin a new chapter in their history, with their own home," said a post on the São Sebastião City Hall's profile.

