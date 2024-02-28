Government Threatens to Remove Position and Funds from Deputies who Signed Impeachment of Lula

Brasília

Members of the federal government informed deputies of the Chamber of Deputies that those who signed the impeachment request against President Lula (PT) for comparing the deaths in the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust will suffer consequences from the Executive. The information was given by the government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), to leaders of the government base in a meeting on Tuesday (27).

BRASILIA, DF, 26- 02-2024 President Lula Participates in Press Conference on Union Real Estate Democratization Program (FOTO Gabriela Biló /Folhapress) - Folhapress

The understanding was that deputies who signed the request and indicated regional positions would lose these positions, as well as receiving less attention from the Executive, which includes parliamentary amendments.

"Anyone who signed the president's impeachment is clearly saying that they are not on the base. Therefore, if they had any kind of space in the government, they have to lose it. After all, this contradiction cannot continue. Whoever signed has to decide which side they are on: with Lula or against," says Deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP), one of the vice-leaders of the government in the Chamber. The Executive's offensive to demobilize the request comes days after former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) led a demonstration that brought together thousands of people on Avenida Paulista. Lula's aides spent Monday (26) trying to deflect attention from the Bolsonaro act, but acknowledged that the former president managed to gather heavyweight political allies there.

