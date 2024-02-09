Police Officer Suspected of Killing Agent Investigating Militia Received Payments from Militia Leader

The military police sublieutenant arrested this Wednesday (7) on suspicion of involvement in the homicide of police officer Vaneza Lobão, 31, allegedly received R$ 20,000 per month from Luis Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho, identified as the leader of Rio de Janeiro's largest militia. According to the Military Police, the accusation was received in 2023 and prompted the agent's forced exit from the department's internal affairs.

The transfer to another battalion caused Leonardo Vinício Affonso to lose the allowance he received and the alleged bribe, according to a report obtained by the newspaper. Upon arrest, Affonso denied involvement in the police officer's death. He did not yet have a defense attorney.

Vaneza Lobão, 31 - Vaneza Lobão no Facebook

The decision to leave the internal affairs department was made by Colonel Elton Marques, who at the time commanded the 8th DPJM (Military Police Judiciary Police Station), a unit of the internal affairs focused on uncovering possible police officers involved with militias and crime. Affonso was assigned to this unit along with Vaneza.

Since he worked in internal affairs, the Military Police said he could choose the unit to which he would be transferred while the investigation was carried out. The agent chose the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz) —an area that is the stronghold of Zinho's militia.

Contacted by the newspaper, Zinho's defense did not respond. In previous statements, they have always denied that the arrested person is a militia leader.

