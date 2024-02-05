Rare in the Brazilian Army, Black General Takes Command of Military Region

São Paulo and Salvador

Last December, General André Luiz Aguiar Ribeiro assumed command of the 6th Military Region, responsible for the Army in the states of Bahia and Sergipe.

General André Luiz Aguiar Ribeiro - @6rm_exercito no Instagram

It was a rare scene. Black military personnel like him are abundant in the lower ranks of the Armed Forces. As the rank increases, whitening also occurs.

According to researcher and journalist Sionei Leão, author of the book "Kamba’Race - Afrodescendencies in the Brazilian Army," Ribeiro is only the third black person to reach the second level of the most important rank in the land force—Major General, three stars.

As he now leads a relevant military organization (and as there is no one else with his color and rank among the active general officers), the new commander theoretically has a chance to reach the highest level of military career, Army General (four stars)—something no black person has achieved in over 200 years of Army history.

