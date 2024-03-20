Brazil Falls Short of Ideal Paternity Leave Compared to Models Around the World

São Paulo

There are various models of paternity leave around the world. A survey by the International Labour Organization (ILO) shows that 115 countries offer this right, seen as a mechanism to alleviate inequalities between women and men.

In Brazil, paternity leave lasts for five days, and there is the voluntary program "Empresa Cidadã" (Citizen Company), in which enrolled establishments grant an additional 15 days.

Last year, the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court ruled that there was a congressional omission for not legislating on paternity leave for 35 years. The court determined that legislation should be enacted within 18 months.

According to an ILO report, the average duration of the benefit worldwide is nine days. From 2011 to 2021, 16 countries increased the duration.

According to Camila Bruzzi, president of the Paternity Leave Coalition, Brazil's situation is out of step with reality. The organization advocates for extending the benefit.

European countries lead among models to be followed, according to experts. The European Union established in 2022 that all members must offer at least ten days of paid leave.

