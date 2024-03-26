Brazilian Federal Police Says that Rio Civil Police Has Become a Marketplace for 'Bicheiros' and Militia Members

Brasília

In the report on alleged masterminds of the assassination of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, the Federal Police use dozens of pages to present a perception based on other cases and events of recent years: the Rio Civil Police has become a marketplace at the service of 'bicheiros' (bookies) and militia members. Investigators specifically address the period from 2015 to 2019, during Rivaldo Barbosa's tenure, who was arrested last Sunday (25), suspected of orchestrating the executions alongside the brothers Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ) and Domingos Brazão, a counselor at the TCE (Court of Accounts of Rio).

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL 24-03-2024: The brothers Chiquinho Brazão (in blue) and Domingos Brazão (in black), along with the Civil Police delegate and former chief of the Rio de Janeiro Police, Rivaldo Barbosa. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira / Folhapress - Folhapress

The officer denies the accusations and claims innocence. The delegate took over the direction of the Homicide Division in October 2015 and remained until March 2018, when he was appointed chief of the Civil Police, a position he held until 2019, with the end of the federal intervention in Rio de Janeiro.

The construction of the scenario is used to reinforce the conclusion that Rivaldo Barbosa also had a role in the Marielle case, acting similarly to other episodes listed by the Federal Police.

"As seen in past lines, the Homicide Division of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, properly led by Rivaldo Barbosa, became a pernicious environment where criminal organizations of different kinds found a refuge for the impunity of their crimes," said the Federal Police in the report on the murders. According to investigators, Barbosa's actions created a criminal organization within the Civil Police suspected of committing various crimes, such as corruption, obstruction, influence trafficking, and even procedural fraud and abuse of authority.

