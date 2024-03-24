Brazil's Federal Police Arrest Three Suspects for Ordering the Assassination of Councilwoman Marielle

São Paulo, Brasília, and Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police arrested three suspects on Sunday (24) for ordering the assassination of councilwoman Marielle Franco (PSOL) and driver Anderson Gomes in March 2018.

Marielle Franco - @marielle_franco no Instagram

Federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil-RJ) and his brother, Rio's State Court of Auditors (TCE) councilor Domingos Brazão, and former Rio Civil Police chief Rivaldo Barbosa were arrested.

According to the Federal Police, the three had plotted the councilwoman's murder. The PF's investigation indicates that Marielle was murdered "for being seen as an obstacle to the interests" of the brothers Chiquinho and Domingos Brazão.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL 24-03-2024: The brothers Chiquinho Brazão (in blue) and Domingos Brazão (in black) arrive under arrest on the PF plane in Brasília (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

Investigators correlated statements from former police officer Ronnie Lessa, suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime, with information about the former councilwoman's political activities and alleged criminal activities of the Brazão brothers, mainly related to militias and land grabbing.

The police highlight discrepancies between Marielle and Chiquinho in the Rio City Council's discussion on a bill "designed to ease [land] regularization rules." The agents point out "several indications" of the brothers' involvement with militias and land grabbing.

The operation was authorized by Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who hours later ordered the lifting of secrecy related to the case.

In a conversation with journalists, lawyer Ubiratan Guedes, responsible for Domingos Brazão's defense, stated that the TCE councilor did not know Marielle and is innocent.

Thalita Mesquita, lawyer for the former Civil Police chief, stated that he denies any involvement in the crime. Chiquinho Brazão's defense was contacted by Folha, but has not yet responded.

