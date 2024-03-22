Datafolha: Lula's Disapproval Reaches 33% and Ties Approval, Now at 35%

São Paulo

One year and three months after assuming the Presidency for the third time, President Lula (PT) sees his approval statistically tied with the rejection of his government. Considered excellent or good by 35% of respondents, compared to 33% who evaluate it as bad or very bad, and 30% as fair.

The assessment was made by Datafolha on Tuesday (19) and Wednesday (20), with 2,002 interviews with voters from 147 cities. The margin of error for the survey is two percentage points, plus or minus.

Compared to the previous survey, conducted in early December, the fluctuations show a negative scenario for the president.

Approval fluctuates negatively by three points, the same value with a bias towards an increase in disapproval, both within the margin of error. In both surveys, he scored 30% for fair evaluation.

The mood had already been captured in other surveys and by the president's team, prompting Lula to call a ministerial meeting to request commitment from subordinates in publicizing what he considers government achievements.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a ministerial meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - REUTERS

