Government Finds Alvorada Furniture after Lula Blames Bolsonaro and Repurchases Luxury Pieces

Brasília

The Presidency of the Republic found all 261 assets of the Palácio da Alvorada's heritage that were missing and were the subject of bickering between the presidential couples Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro.

The dispute began during the government transition last year when Lula (PT) and the first lady Janja complained about the conditions of the official residence and pointed out that some furniture from the heritage was missing when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro moved out.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 06-02-2023: Alvorada Palace (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

The absence of the furniture was also one of the reasons alleged by the new government for the expenditure of R$ 196.7 thousand ($ 39 thousand) on luxury furniture, as revealed by Folha.

On Wednesday (20), Bolsonaro said on X, former Twitter, shortly after the publication of the article: "All the furniture was at Alvorada. Lula incurred in a false theft report."

The Secom (Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency), after the publication of the article, said that the search for the furniture revealed "neglect" in the maintenance of the heritage, without directly mentioning the Bolsonaro family.

