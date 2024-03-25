Number of Brazilians Against Marijuana Decriminalization Grows, Datafolha Shows

São Paulo

Informed that the Supreme Federal Court is considering a case that could cease to treat the possession of small amounts of the drug as a crime, 67% said they were against it. In the previous survey from September 2023, this percentage was 61%. 31% support decriminalization. Another 2% either do not know or preferred not to respond.

Datafolha interviewed 2,002 individuals over the age of 16 on March 19 and 20 in 147 municipalities. The margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus, within a confidence level of 95%.

The institute also asked about abortion. Support for decriminalization increased from 33% in 2018 to 42% in 2024. However, only 6% advocate for women to be able to terminate pregnancies in any situation.

