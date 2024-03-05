The Brazilian Army Released Weapons to more than 5,000 Convicts for Crimes such as Robbery and Trafficking

The 5,200 individuals convicted by the courts who managed to obtain, renew, or maintain CAC (hunter, shooter, and collector) registration with the Army between 2019 and 2022 mainly faced charges for illegal possession or carrying of weapons, assault, and drug trafficking.

A survey with information on the criminal backgrounds of CACs is included in a report produced by the TCU (Federal Court of Audit) about the military's role in gun control during the tenure of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the audit, the Army also released weapons to 2,690 people with outstanding arrest warrants. The information was disclosed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, and Folha also had access to the document.

The court's technicians concluded that the Army failed in its duties by pointing out "serious weaknesses" in verifying the integrity of those who obtained or renewed the registration.

Auditors also noted the absence of a "regular routine of periodic monitoring" to identify irregularities.

