The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Approves Bill that Ends Temporary Releases for Prisoners

Brasília

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (20) the bill that ends temporary exits of prisoners on commemorative dates, in addition to requiring a criminological examination for a change of regime.

The text was approved by a symbolic vote. Since the text had already passed through the Senate, it now goes to the sanction of President Lula (PT).

On one hand, a political faction linked to the government advocates for the measure to be fully sanctioned, considering that any veto would be overturned and would sour the climate with Congress.

On the other hand, however, there is a tendency for the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, who heads the department responsible for federal prisons, to recommend the veto.

In addition, ministers more aligned with the left also pressure Lula not to yield to the pressure from the conservative wing of Congress and to maintain coherence with the progressive discourse on the need to implement measures for the social reintegration of prisoners.

