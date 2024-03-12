'We Are still Far from what We Promised,' Says Lula

Brasília

President Lula (PT) said on Monday (11) that he knows his government is still "far from" what he promised and that there is no reason to have 100% popularity. The statement, given in an interview with SBT, was in response to questions about electoral polls. Last week, Ipec and Quaest released surveys showing an increase in negative evaluations of the government.

Interview with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - Ricardo Stuckert 11.mar.2024/PR

"I am absolutely sure that there is no reason for the Brazilian people to give me 100% popularity because we are still far from what we promised. I know what I promised to the people, I know the commitments I made to the people," he said.

"So far, we have prepared the land, plowed, fertilized, and planted the seed. We covered the seed. This is the year we will start harvesting what we planted," Lula added in the interview recorded on Monday morning. A survey released by Ipec on Friday (8) showed a worsening of Lula's approval ratings. 33% consider the administration excellent or good, compared to 38% in the previous survey, last December. Another 33% rate the management as regular, and 32% see it as bad or terrible, a positive fluctuation of two points compared to previous data. 3% did not know or did not answer. The survey was conducted from March 1st to 5th, interviewing 2,000 voters in 130 municipalities across the country. The estimated margin of error is two points, plus or minus.

