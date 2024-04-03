Amnesty Commission in Brazil Grants Unprecedented Reparations to Indigenous Victims of Torture, Rape, and Expulsion

Brasília

After the 60th anniversary of the military coup, with acts suppressed by the Lula government (PT), the Amnesty Commission deemed two unprecedented requests for collective forgiveness for acts committed by the State against indigenous peoples as valid.

The commission granted reparations this Tuesday (2) to the Guarani-Kaiowá and Krenak peoples for the violence they suffered during the authoritarian period (1946 to 1988). The National Truth Commission estimates that at least 8,350 indigenous people were killed.

The two cases involve peoples expelled from their territories and were denied by the then Minister of Human Rights, Damares Alves, in 2022, during Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) government.

Now, they have been reassessed. The request for amnesty is an instrument of reparation and preservation of memory and truth. Through it, the State apologizes to the victims of crimes committed by the military dictatorship.

In 2023, the regulations of the Amnesty Commission —the collegiate body that analyzes the requests— began to explicitly provide for collective reparations. This was the first forgiveness trial for indigenous peoples.

