Florianópolis Beach Resort Turns to Inspectors and Drones to Hunt for Nudists

Traditional nudist refuge, Galheta Beach in Florianópolis (SC), has decided to combat the presence of nude individuals. The plan includes inspectors and even the use of drones to locate those who break the rules.

The measure sometimes leads to confrontations between traders in favor of the ban and nudism practitioners.

Sign against indecent acts at Praia Mole (Florianópolis) - Bruno Lucca/ Folhapress

The location has been on the list of recommended bathing spots for decades by the Brazilian Federation of Naturism.

The Florianópolis City Hall considers that the presence of nude individuals complicates the general public's access to the beach, disturbs the peace, and facilitates indecent acts and sexual harassment.

The organization states that there is no legal provision or regulation for the practice at Galheta. However, the situation was different in the past.

City councilors took advantage of a project to turn Galheta into a protected area in 2016 and banned nudity in public areas.

The rule, however, has been disregarded. The report visited the beach on Saturday (31). At the entrance, a sign warns about the prohibition. According to it, inspectors use drones to hunt down those who are naked.

