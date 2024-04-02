Nighttime Insecurity Grows and Affects 2 out of 3 Brazilians, Says Datafolha

São Paulo

The feeling of insecurity when walking at night in Brazilian cities has increased in the last six months.

The proportion of people who say they feel very insecure on the streets after dark reached 39%, and those who say they feel somewhat insecure are 26%, according to Datafolha research.

Altogether, therefore, two out of three Brazilians (65%) say they feel some degree of insecurity when walking on the streets at night.

The result represents a five percentage point increase in the number of respondents who feel very insecure compared to the last survey on the topic, in September of last year.

There was a corresponding decrease in the number of Brazilians who said they feel "more or less secure": it dropped from 26% to 21%. Those who feel "very secure" are 14%, a proportion that has remained stable since March 2022.

Datafolha interviewed 2,002 people over 16 years old across the country on March 19 and 20. The margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus.

