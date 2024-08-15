Colleagues from the Supreme Court, the Brazilian Government, and the Attorney General's Office defend Justice Moraes' Conduct

Members of the Supreme Federal Court, the Attorney General of the Republic, senators, and part of Lula's government came to the defense of Alexandre de Moraes after Folha revealed that the STF minister acted outside the procedure in the fake news investigation.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 14-08-2024: The president of the Supreme Court, Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, gave a speech in defense of Justice Alexandre de Moraes.. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, stated that the "alleged informality is because generally no one serves themselves with official documents." Paulo Gonet (Attorney General's Office) pointed to Moraes' conduct as showing "courage, diligence, assertiveness, and integrity in his decisions."

Justices Flávio Dino and Gilmar Mendes also supported their colleague, as did Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). A new request from the opposition for the impeachment of the magistrate was received coolly by the Senate leadership.

The report published by Folha on Tuesday (13) shows that Moraes' office unofficially ordered the production of reports by the Electoral Court to support the justice's decisions against Bolsonaro supporters in the fake news investigation.

The minister's office stated there was no irregularity. At the beginning of the STF session this Wednesday (14), Moraes stated that the "most efficient way for the investigation at that time was to request [the reports] from the TSE."