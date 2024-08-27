The University of São Paulo Awards Diplomas to 15 Students who Were Victims of the Dictatorship

São Paulo

They sat in the classrooms of Brazil's most prestigious university, but the military dictatorship cut their paths short. This Monday (26), the diplomas they likely dreamed of holding in their hands one day were delivered to their families in a posthumous graduation ceremony.

Representatives of Maria Regina Marcondes Pinto, who studied social sciences at USP. - Astral Souto/Serviço de Comunicação Social FFLCH/USP

This is part of the Diplomation of Resistance project by USP (University of São Paulo), which in a ceremony at the University City paid tribute to 15 students from FFLCH (Faculty of Philosophy, Languages, and Human Sciences) who were killed, directly or indirectly, by the regime installed after the 1964 coup.

"It is a recognition that some students' lives were brutally cut short by state violence, people who would certainly have had prominent careers," said Renato Cymbalista, director of Prip (Policies for Reparation, Memory, and Justice at the Pro-Rectory of Inclusion and Belonging).

The families received an honorary graduation diploma in the names of the students.