Lula Announces Macaé Evaristo for Human Rights after The Dismissal of Silvio Almeida

Brasília

President Lula announced Macaé Evaristo, a state representative from Minas Gerais, as the new Minister of Human Rights. She will replace Silvio Almeida, who was dismissed on Friday (6th) after accusations of sexual harassment. One of the victims would be the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

President Lula with Macaé Evaristo. - Reprodução Lula no bsky

Lula posted on social media a photo alongside the new minister, confirming his choice.

In the conversation he had with Macaé, Lula gave her the freedom to reorganize the department, as she will be responsible for presenting results.

Later, Macaé supported the investigation of the accusations against Silvio Almeida while preserving the victims' right to confidentiality.

"As for the accusations, it is very important that the responsible bodies carry out the necessary investigations. I think it is essential to guarantee the rights of the complainants but also ensure the full right to defense," she said.