Macaé Evaristo, New Brazilian Minister of Human Rights, Faces Budget Challenges and Accusations Against Silvio Almeida

Brasília

Celebrated by members of Lula's government, Macaé Evaristo takes over the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship with budget challenges, facing resistance from part of the social movement for her lack of background in the area, and pressured to deal with the internal repercussions of the Silvio Almeida case.

SAO PAULO,SP - 3/9/2024 - Macaé Evaristo, new brazilian Minister of Human Rights

Historical activists in the area highlight the delicate situation left by the former minister, who was fired after accusations of sexual harassment—including by the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco—in a department whose objectives include combating such crimes.

Macaé admits there is a challenge regarding the ministry's funds but says she intends "to overcome the lack of budget allocated to the ministry through the development of interministerial actions and with the support of civil society."

She also states that her work has always focused on issues related not only to education but also to diversity, women's rights, rights of people with disabilities, combating racism, and the formulation of public policies "for historically marginalized populations"—issues linked to human rights.

Macaé is a state deputy in Minas Gerais and was the first Black woman to head the Secretariats of Education of Belo Horizonte and the state. In Dilma Rousseff's government, she was Secretary of Diversity and Inclusion at the Ministry of Education.