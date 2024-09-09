Lula Fires Minister Silvio Almeida after Accusations of Sexual Harassment

President Lula dismissed the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, on Friday (6), following accusations of sexual harassment, which were forwarded to the Me Too Brasil organization.
Almeida's departure from the government was confirmed by a statement from the Presidential Social Communication Secretariat. The text states that the allegations were "serious" and that Lula deemed the minister's continuation "untenable."
One of the alleged victims of sexual harassment is said to be the head of the Ministry of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco. The minister released a statement in which she said it is unacceptable to relativize or diminish incidents of violence.
Silvio Almeida, who said he repudiated the accusations after the case became public, was summoned to the Palácio do Planalto by Lula. He arrived shortly after 6 p.m. The note announcing his dismissal was released less than an hour later, and his removal was published in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União.
The Me Too Brasil organization confirmed in a statement on Thursday (5) that it had received the accusation against the minister but did not name the complainants.