Exaggeration Makes Barbie's Pink Marketing in Brazil Start to Fade

The term "patriarchy" appears several times in Warner's film "Barbie", the third biggest opening in the history of Brazilian cinema, which attracted 7 million viewers between July 20th and 28th.

Social criticism gained touches of humor and irony in the film, giving rise to a "pink feminism", embraced by several advertisers who closed licensing contracts with Mattel, owner of Barbie.

In Brazil, the brand featured Melissa clogs, Ipanema flip-flops, clothing and accessories from retailers such as C&A, Renner and Riachuelo, O.P.I (Wella) nail polish, Condor toothbrush, Luxcel bags, handmade cookies from Biscoitê and even a sandwich and milkshake combo from Burger King, with pink sauce on the hamburger and a themed store in São Paulo.

According to marketing specialists interviewed by Folha, the indiscriminate association with Barbie can have adverse effects. "The code to hitch a ride on 'Barbiecore' is simple, just wear pink", says Maurício Felício, professor of communication and advertising at ESPM and head of media at Energy BBDO. "But if the advertiser doesn't have the property to use the color, it will be criticized or ignored by the public", he says.

