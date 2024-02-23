Retiree Finds $12 thousand Buried while Cleaning Garden in Tocantins

Ribeirão Preto

Saturday (17) was supposed to be a normal day for retiree Raimundo Soares Sobrinho, but when he decided to clean a flower bed in front of his daughter's house, he found an ice cream container buried with R$59,900 ($ 12,000).

PALMAS , TO , BRASIL , A man found R$ 60,000 buried in the backyard of a house he bought in Palmas. Credito Divulgaçao Policia Federal - Divulgaçao Policia Federal

The property was bought by him, who lives in the interior of Tocantins, for his daughter last August, in the northern region of the capital, Palmas.

When visiting her, he decided to take care of the small garden, just over 2 meters wide, and spotted the end of a black garbage bag. He started pulling it until he saw that it contained a container.

"Upon opening it, he came across this amount in $100 and $50 bills," said Dhiogennes Araújo, Raimundo's lawyer.

The retiree then decided to contact the police, who began investigating the case. One of the objectives is to find out who owned the money.

