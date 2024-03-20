Brazilian Government Aims to Go Beyond Hydrogen and Export Green Products

São Paulo

Brazil's foreign trade policy, within the context of energy transition, goes beyond exporting green hydrogen. It goes further. It aims at attracting investors and opening markets for so-called low-carbon industrialized products.

The stance became clear at an event at the Brazilian embassy in Berlin on Monday (18), which brought together representatives from the business sector and the Brazilian and German governments.

The meeting is part of the parallel agenda of BETD24 (10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue), a forum in the German capital bringing together more than 2,000 experts from 90 countries this week to discuss alternatives to fossil fuels.

In the realm of diplomatic dialogue, there was an almost veiled debate about how countries seek to position themselves in the transition.

Brazil's ambassador to Germany, Roberto Jaguaribe, stated that he represented a country blessed with "extraordinary natural sustainability". Around 90% of the electricity matrix is clean and practically 50% of the total energy matrix is sustainable.

