Construction Companies Renegotiate Agreements and Seek Public Works 10 Years after Operation Car Wash

Billion-dollar fines, robust compliance programs, opening of the Brazilian market to foreigners, name changes, judicial recoveries, companies that have shrunk to one-tenth of their previous size, and traumas that persist to this day in the signing of public works contracts.

PERNANBUCO , 02/12/2019-Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), located in Ipojuca, Pernambuco, Brazil. Credito / Agência Petrobras

Launched ten years ago, Operation Car Wash caused a revolution in the infrastructure and heavy construction sector in Brazil. Its effects persist to this day, as large companies return to the public arena after assuming responsibility in corruption schemes.

The return to public works is considered crucial for the survival of the sector, experts assess, as companies have been operating at a loss and many have filed for bankruptcy or even entered bankruptcy proceedings.

