Rio Dribbles Ministry of Finance and Accredits Betting Companies to Operate throughout Brazil

Four online sports betting companies, known as "bets," are already operating legally throughout Brazil due to accreditation granted by the state government of Rio de Janeiro, which signifies a sidestep of a judicial understanding on the matter and the new legislation in the sector.

The format defined by Loterj (Rio de Janeiro Lottery) has caused discomfort in states and in the government of Lula (PT). The Ministry of Finance informed Folha that it is considering measures to be taken, but so far has done nothing concrete.

The ministry headed by Fernando Haddad leads the federal regulation process of the betting market. This effort has been observed since last year amid the government's attempt to gain revenue in a billion-dollar market.

Read the article in the original language