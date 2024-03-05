The Climate Agenda also Concerns the Central Bank, and Brazil's Narrative on The Topic Has Improved, Says the President

The President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, believes that the climate agenda also concerns Central Banks worldwide since the interest rate policy is greatly affected by climate events that distort prices.

In an interview with Folha, Campos Neto acknowledged that Brazil's "narrative" for the green agenda has improved.

SÃO PAULO - SP - BRASIL - 29.02.2024: Roberto Campos Neto (Foto: Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress, MERCADO) - Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress

"Investors and people understand that there is a concern [in Brazil], that there are projects and what their sequence is," says the BC president.

He believes that Brazil has an advantage and should be seen as a major producer of goods that use sustainable energy.

"In this rearrangement of production chains, Brazil is a serious candidate to attract a lot of investment in products that are produced by sustainable energy. Few countries have the conditions that Brazil has."

According to Campos Neto, central banks worldwide had difficulty correlating the green agenda with their mandates. But they began to understand that it is an agenda for monetary authorities.

