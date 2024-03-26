Women Receive Salaries 19.4% Lower than Men in Brazil, Says Government Report

Brasília

Female workers in Brazil receive, on average, salaries 19.4% lower than men. In leadership positions, the difference is even greater, reaching 25.2%. The data was released by the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) based on the first salary transparency report.

The document was made from information sent by 49.5 thousand companies, all with over one hundred employees, to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, totaling 17.7 million people. The submission of information is an obligation under the salary equality law passed in 2023.

According to the survey, in the race breakdown, women's disadvantage is even greater. Black women account for 16.9% of the total (2.9 million people) and have the most unequal income. The average income of black women is R$ 3,040.89 and corresponds to 68% of the average of non-black men, which is R$ 5,718.40.

The survey also states that only 32.6% of companies have their own policy to encourage the hiring of women, while 26.4% of companies have specific incentives for black women and 5.4% for victims of domestic violence. The Federal District, Sergipe, and Piauí are the units of the federation with the smallest wage gaps between men and women: women earn 8%, 7.1%, and 6.3% less in these locations, respectively. Out of the 49.5 thousand companies that participated in the survey, 33% are in São Paulo.

