Favela CEOs' Create Job Market for Women in Vulnerable Situations

Companies based in favelas and led by women have been achieving million-dollar revenues and significant social gains through the professional training and inclusion of women. Initiated with microcredit and personal investment from the CEOs, these projects promote income and break cycles of domestic violence and poverty caused by the lack of financial independence among residents of these communities.

SÃO PAULO, SP - 10/07/2024 - Portrait of Suéli Feio (scarf), Maria Nilze (pink shirt), Juliana da Costa Gomes (brown and black jacket), and Rejane Santos (braid)(Foto: Danilo Verpa/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Danilo Verpa/Folhapress

One such project is "Emprega Comunidade," also known as the "LinkedIn of the Favela." The company emerged from the business hub initiative of G10 Favelas, from Paraisópolis, in São Paulo, which boosts entrepreneurship in favelas by offering mentorship, microcredit, and support to strengthen businesses.

Rejane Santos, 39, CEO of Emprega Comunidade, explains that the company's main office remains where the project was born, but the business virtually reaches 16 favelas in Brazil.

"We work in various areas, including professional training, recruitment, and selection. We connect unemployed people with large companies," says Rejane.

The LinkedIn of the Favela has already generated jobs for 7,680 people. The company was created with an initial investment of R$ 2,000 obtained from G10 Favelas and generates around R$ 500,000 ($ 100,000) annually.

