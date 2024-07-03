Instagram and Facebook Cannot Use Data from Brazilians to train AIs, Decides Authority

São Paulo

The National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) issued on Tuesday (2) the first preventive measure in its history against Meta (owner of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) to immediately suspend the use of user data to train generative artificial intelligence models.

The ANPD justifies the decision by the "imminent risk of serious and irreparable or difficult-to-repair damage to the fundamental rights of the affected data subjects" and imposed a fine of R$ 50,000 ($ 9,000) per day of non-compliance.

Meta began using public posts from Facebook and Instagram users to train generative AIs (such as ChatGPT), according to the change the big tech made to its privacy policy on May 22.

The change in terms of use was not disclosed in a public notice in Brazil, which has 113.5 million active Instagram users and 102 million on Facebook.

The social media conglomerate claims to comply with the country's privacy laws and regulations.

