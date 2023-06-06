Astrud Gilberto, Voice that Made Bossa Nova International, Dies at 83

Astrud Gilberto, one of the most internationally known voices of bossa nova, has died at the age of 83. The information was shared by the profile of her granddaughter, Sofia Gilberto, on social networks.

"I come bringing the sad news that my grandmother turned into a star in the sky today. And she is next to my grandfather João Gilberto", reads the text.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, Astrud Gilberto, famous voice of bossa nova abroad, dies at 83. (Foto: Acervo UH/Folhapress) - Acervo UH/Folhapress

Astrud Gilberto became known worldwide for singing "The Girl from Ipanema", the English version of the classic "Garota de Ipanema". For this record, she became the first woman to win the Grammy for Song of the Year in the United States, alongside saxophonist Stan Getz, in 1965.

That year, the album "Getz/Gilberto", a partnership between the American musician and João Gilberto, won the Album of the Year award, and Astrud was nominated for the New Artist category.

Born in Salvador (Bahia), on March 29, 1940, Astrud Evangelina Weinert was married to João Gilberto between 1959 and 1964, when she started singing. Like Tom Jobim, she is one of the artists featured on "Getz/Gilberto", an album that marked the approximation of bossa nova with jazz and also the introduction of the Brazilian genre into the American market.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language