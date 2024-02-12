Carnival Sunday in São Paulo Becomes a Mix of Rhythms, featuring Sertanejo, Pop, and Funk

SÃO PAULO and RIO DE JANEIRO, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro

Carnival Sunday in São Paulo was marked by blocks whose main rhythm veered away from samba, marchinhas, and axé, although the performers adapted hits to the carnival spirit.

Michel Teló started his parade with the Bem Sertanejo block around 12:30 p.m. He sang "Anunciação" by Alceu Valença, but then Teló reinterpreted classics of sertanejo music in an axé rhythm. The sertanejo had the reinforcement of singer Roberta Miranda, who made her Carnival debut in Ibirapuera, to increase the countryside chorus. In Iza's block, which paraded around 11 a.m. in the south zone of São Paulo, in addition to the pop successes of the Rio artist, around 3:20 p.m., funk took over the soundtrack of the Pesadão group. This is because MC Carol took the stage, the first guest of the attraction.

São Paulo (SP), 11/02/2024 - CARNAVAL / IZA /BONDE DO PESADÃO - The singer Iza debuted her new block "Bonde do Pesadão". (Foto: Leandro Chemalle/Thenews2/Folhapress)

The singer's hits, such as "Meu Namorado É Maior Otário," were sung in chorus by the audience. In some points, dance circles were opened amidst the crowd. MC Carol's performance lasted about 40 minutes.

As the block approached its final hour, the show by the NX Zero band, of pop-rock, began. The group presented old hits to the audience, such as "Onde Estiver" and "Cedo ou Tarde." Pabllo Vittar's performance was affected by the heat and the excess of people feeling unwell, which ended up interrupting the show about an hour earlier than planned. Nevertheless, in the time it lasted, she paraded hits and completed the Carnival day without samba, in the São Paulo megablocs.

"Bloco Bem Sertanejo" by Michel Teló (Foto: Marcelo Justo/UOL). - UOL

IN RIO, RAUL PLAYED

After a delay of about 40 minutes, the parade of the traditional Toca Raul block, in Praça Tiradentes, central region of Rio, finally began. The block criticized the containment fences that surrounded the square and prevented the free movement of revelers. People had to go around the square to reach the procession. At the beginning of the show, the Toca Raul band also criticized former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). They referenced the Federal Police investigations into suspicions of attempting to abolish the democratic state during the past administration of the federal government.

Actress Dira Paes, 54, was present in the group. She said she has been following the block for many years. "This block that I have been following for many years, Toca Raul, which pays a beautiful tribute to Brazilian cinema, and that's also why I'm here every year," the actress told the report.

