Anitta Says She No Longer Cares about Success after a Health Problem

It was 2013 when Anitta released "Zen," where she sings about being at peace with life because of her love. Over a decade has passed, and now, more in love with herself than anyone else, the serenity of that song makes more sense than ever.

In an interview, Anitta emphasizes how she renewed her peace of mind after serious health problems, a process that she says led her to stop worrying about whether she will be successful or not, in Brazil or abroad.

"Since I achieved what I wanted in my career and financial life, I decided that I would only work for love. I don't need to prove anything to anyone."

With a spirited attitude, she is preparing the album "Funk Generation," with funk songs in Spanish and English.

The singer Anitta, who is touring Brazil with the Carnival tour 'Anitta's Rehearsals' and gearing up to release the album 'Funk Generation.' - Andre Nicolau/Divulgação

Anitta gave a preview of it in 2023 when she released three songs, including "Funk Rave." The video was shot in the Tijuquinha favela in Rio. This month, she released a video dancing to her new single, "Joga pra Lua," in Rocinha.

As a result, she was accused of using favela culture and symbols only when convenient, as if she wanted to build an image of a former poor person who doesn't abandon her roots. Anitta, who now lives in the USA, was born in the outskirts of Rio.

"Those who say that were born yesterday, not 14 years ago when my career began. I emerged singing in the favela. I'm just doing what I've always done."

