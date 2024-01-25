Carnival in Salvador Pays Tribute to Afro Carnival Groups

Salvador

Downtown Salvador will be the heart of the celebration on February 8, the official opening of Carnival. Revelers will come from the streets Chile, Carlos Gomes, Avenida Sete, and Ladeira da Montanha, historical routes that will act as arteries pulsating toward Castro Alves Square.

The Ilê Ayê Parade in the Carnival of Salvador in 2023 - André Frutuoso / Divulgação Ilê Aiyê

On one side of the square will be the statues of Dodô and Osmar, inventors of the trio elétrico, and Gregório de Matos, the Boca do Inferno. On the other side, the bust of Castro Alves, the abolitionist poet.

The sunset will frame the horizon when Ivete Sangalo, BaianaSystem, Carlinhos Brown, and Ilê Aiyê kick off Carnival in a way that it used to end: with a meeting of trio elétricos.

In 2024, Salvador will celebrate its traditions. The city will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ilê Aiyê, the first and most important Afro bloc in the capital of Bahia, a symbol of resistance in culture and politics.

Expectations are for crowded streets, representing the peak of a summer that is already one of the busiest in recent years and is expected to attract approximately 800,000 tourists.

