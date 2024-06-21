How Netflix Brazil Recreates Soap Operas in 'Pedaço de Mim,' a Production with Former TV Globo Actors

São Paulo

Conflicts that threaten to destroy families. Dialogues with high melodramatic voltage. Twists that leave characters stunned and viewers agape. The language is that of a soap opera, but the pace and aesthetics signal that we are dealing with a different work.

Juliana Paes and Vladimir Brichta - Marcus Sabah/Netflix

"Pedaço de Mim" arrives on July 5th in the Netflix Brazil catalog, uniting the melodrama of soap operas with the conciseness of series. Once seen as rivals in audience preference, these two genres are now joined in the new bet of the streaming giant.

It is no coincidence that the platform cast a roster full of former TV Globo stars, a broadcaster that has established itself over the years as Brazil's main producer of soap operas.

On screen, actress Juliana Paes brings to life Liana, an occupational therapist who dreams of becoming a mother. Married to lawyer Tomás, played by Vladimir Brichta, she discovers a betrayal and decides to exorcise her sadness on the dance floor. That night, however, her life begins to derail.

Read the article in the original language