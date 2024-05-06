Madonna's Show in Rio Enters Ranking as the 5th Largest in the World

São Paulo

Madonna's show this Saturday (4) in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, lived up to expectations of being historic. Grandiose, attracting a crowd of 1.6 million people, according to Riotur's calculation, the presentation enters the list of the world's biggest shows, based on what has already been recorded by Guinness World Records.

TOPSHOT - US pop star Madonna performs onstage during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4, 2024. Madonna ended her The Celebration Tour with a performance attended by some 1.5 million enthusiastic fans. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) - AFP

Now, Madonna shares the fifth position with the Monsters of Rock event, which took place in 1991 in Moscow, with bands like Metallica and AC/DC performing in the heat of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Three other of the biggest shows on the list happened on Copacabana beach. The one with the largest audience took place 30 years ago, by Rod Stewart, and the most recent on the list is from 2006, by the Rolling Stones.

See the ranking of the five biggest shows in the world:

1. Rod Stewart, in Brazil, in 1993 (3.5 million people)

2. Jean-Michel Jarre, in Russia, in 1997 (3.5 million people)

3. Jorge Ben Jor, in Brazil, in 1993 (3 million people)

4. Jean-Michel Jarre, in France, in 1990 (2.5 million people)

5. Madonna, on Copacabana beach, and Monsters of Rock, in Russia, in 1991 (1.6 million people)

Read the article in the original language