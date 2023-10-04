Squares Used for Public Sex Have Trees Removed by São Paulo City Hall

São Paulo

The Aureliano Leite and Marechal Bittencourt squares, in Água Branca, west of São Paulo, had their largest trees removed by the city hall at the end of last week.

The work would've been nothing out of the ordinary if it weren't for the public, who are fans of "dogging", the English name for outdoor sex.

SÃO PAULO, SP, 02.10.2023 - The Aureliano Leite square (Foto: Danilo Verpa/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Folhapress

During the night, the addresses separated by Rua Renata Crespi are usually surrounded by cars and motorbikes. From them, exit people eager to share their bodies, and also those of their spouses. Pornographic videos recorded in the area have already gathered an audience on social media.

Now, users report fear of going to squares without the protection of tree trunks and canopies.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes' management says it has revitalized the locations. "The renovation consisted of painting the flowerbeds, curbs, benches, tables, pruning the trees and cutting down the weeds in the garden area, thus creating a more pleasant environment for the residents of the region", informed the official note from the city hall.

Translated by Cassy Dias

