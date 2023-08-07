Amazon Declaration Will Contain a Message to the European Union's Protectionism

Belém

In negotiations on the eve before the Amazon Summit, the eight countries of the Amazon biome must commit to forest conservation, at the same time as they seek to leverage the political legitimacy of the exploitation of minerals and fossil fuels.

Barcelos, AM. 28/04/2023, Amazon Declaration addresses protectionism of the European Union (Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress) - Folhapress

Folha had access to the draft of the Declaration of Belém, which the heads of state of the member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization will sign this week.

In a message to the European Union, the document must "condemn the proliferation of unilateral trade measures that, based on environmental requirements and standards, translate into trade barriers and affect mainly small producers in developing countries".

Among the points that should be taken to the Climate COP28, the Declaration calls on developed countries to fulfill their promise to allocate US$ 100 billion annually to the climate agenda of developing countries.

Also noteworthy is the goal of avoiding the point of no return in the Amazon, that is, limiting deforestation to around 20% of the biome, preventing an irreversible process of desertification that would lead to the loss of the tropical forest characteristics.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language