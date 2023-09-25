50% of Brazilians Say They Would Use Psychedelic Substances for Treatments, According to Datafolha

São Paulo

The use of psychedelic substances as medicine is a subject that divides Brazilians. However, more than half of the population would consider using it for some health treatment if they had a recommendation from a trustworthy doctor.

The information was obtained from a survey carried out by Datafolha with 2,016 respondents aged 16 or over. The responses were collected in 139 municipalities across the country on September 12th and 13th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Treatment with psychedelic substances would be accepted "definitely" by 36% of respondents interviewed by the institute. Another 16% said they might accept it if there was a recommendation from a doctor they trusted, and 43% responded that they would not accept the treatment at all.

The rate of respondents who would accept treatment is lower among evangelicals (27%) and among those who declared their vote for Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 elections (28%). On the other hand, it increases among Catholics (37%) and in the group of those who voted for Lula (PT) last year (45%). Hallucinogenic or psychedelic drugs are natural or synthetic substances that significantly alter the senses. Among the best-known in the country are LSD (lysergic acid), MDMA (also called ecstasy), ayahuasca, and psilocybin (a substance present in some species of mushroom).

Translated by Cassy Dias

