Amid the Cyclone, Rio Grande do Sul Has Flooded Streets and Sea Lions on the Sidewalk

Porto Alegre and São Paulo

The rain that has hit Rio Grande do Sul caused Guaíba Lake, in Porto Alegre, to have the second-biggest flood in its history. At least one person died in the city, which recorded flooding points in several places this Wednesday (27).

PELOTAS , RS , 22.09.2023 , BRASIL , Rio Grande do Sul has flooded streets Foto Rodrigo Chagas / Secom

Other parts of the state also suffer from the consequences of the extratropical cyclone that has hit the region. The Guaíba water level rose 13 centimeters in the morning, causing flooding of streets and homes in the south zone and approaching the flood level in the historical center. In the afternoon, it reached 3.18 meters, the highest level in 82 years, according to video surveillance from Porto Alegre City Hall. The overflow level is 3 meters.

This fourth mark beats two other peaks reached by Guaíba in the last decade, in 2015 and 2016, according to data analyzed by Folha. September data indicates that the water has been above the overflow level for the islands (2 meters) of Guaíba since September 6th.

In Rio Grande, in the south of the state, a region that also faces flooding of the Lagoa dos Patos ( a local pond), a curious scene occurred on Tuesday afternoon (26): two sea lions appeared on the sidewalk near the city's Public Market, scaring dogs.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language